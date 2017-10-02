College Student’s Viral Sneaker Gift Is Winning Over the Internet

Jordan shows off his Nike LeBron 14 sneakers. Facebook

A college student’s gesture of sneaker kindness is winning over the internet.

Last week, Tinyia Frank took to Facebook share her experience in a post that has now received more than 140,000 likes. “So I’m at the mall and a little boy comes into Champs asking about basketball shoes and if they have any under $75,” Frank wrote. “The worker said no and the little boy’s face drops.”

Frank says she asked the boy about his situation, learning he was on a basketball team and needed a new pair of sneakers to play in. “I told him if he sends me a picture of him at his game, I’ll buy him whatever he wants and his dad damn near breaks down,” she wrote.

Speaking with Yahoo, Frank explained why she let the boy, whose name is Jordan, pick out any sneakers in the store. “When he told me that he was on the traveling team and couldn’t afford the shoes that he wanted, I couldn’t do nothing but feel bad because the way that I was raised; if you got it, you give it to people,” she said.

Jordan ended up choosing a pair of red Nike LeBron 14 sneakers, which he proudly posed with in Frank’s Facebook post.

“I never thought something so small could mean so much to so many people,” Frank wrote on Facebook following the viral story. “I’ve gotten so many amazing messages from people all around the world, I can’t reply to them all but thank you all so much!”

