Colette Just Released One of the Most Limited Sneakers of the Year

Although Colette will be closing its doors this year, the Parisian retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Today it released a new sneaker collaboration with nostalgic ’90s-era skateboarding brand Airwalk. Using Airwalk’s The One sneaker — which Colette also stocks in other styles — as its base, the French store has given the skate shoe a black-based suede makeover accented with its signature blue shade.

The otherwise all-black look includes blue embroidery on the tongue, a blue Airwalk logo at the lateral side, blue contrast stitching and Colette’s signature blue dots at its heel.

The Colette x Airwalk The One is limited to just 72 pairs and is available in unisex sizing for 90 euros (around $104). Pairs are still available now but will likely sell out soon. Visit colette.fr to purchase them now.

It was announced this month that Colette would close in December after 20 years of business. “Until our last day, nothing will change. Colette will continue to renew itself each week with exclusive collaborations and offerings, also available on our website, colette.fr,” the brand said in a statement.

