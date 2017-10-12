These Trendy New Cole Haan Boots Are Built for Extreme Temperatures

The Chestnut Leather Tan colorway of the Cole Haan GrandExplore Moc Toe for men. Cole Haan

Colder months are coming. And Cole Haan wants you to be prepared.

Today, the brand unveiled GrandExplore, its line of footwear and outerwear for men and women built to withstand extreme temperatures. The collection features the Alpine Hiker (made with insight from renowned alpinist Freddie Wilkinson) and Moc Toe silhouettes for men, and the Waterproof Hiker for women. The looks pair the functionality of performance outdoor silhouettes with the upscale stylings Cole Haan is known for.

The men’s GrandExplore Alpine Hiker, a lightweight and insulated look, boasts a brass back clip (a nod to metal crampons used for alpine climbing) and a fully waterproof upper. It will release in two colorways (Burnt Sugar Suede and Black Suede) and retail for $250.

The Burnt Sugar Suede iteration of the Cole Haan GrandExplore Alpine Hiker. Cole Haan

The Cole Haan GrandExplore Alpine Hiker in Black Suede. Cole Haan

The Moc Toe style, executed with a similar appearance to the Alpine Hiker, also retails for $250. It comes in Black Leather and Chestnut Leather Tan iterations.

The Black Leather Cole Haan GrandExplore Moc Toe. Cole Haan

For women, the GrandExplore Waterproof Hiker is executed with luxurious detailing including a shearling padded collar and soft nubuck upper. It is launching in three colorways (Pumice Stone Nubuck, Black Leather and Woodbury Leather) and comes with a $280 price tag.

“GrandExplore is for explorers of all kinds. Whether you’re hiking through the Swiss Alps or enduring winter in the city streets, the collection strikes a delicate balance between beauty and resiliency,” David Maddocks, CMO and GM of business development at Cole Haan, said in a statement.

The Woodbury Leather iteration of the Cole Haan GrandExplore Waterproof Hiker. Cole Haan

Cole Haan’s Pumice Stone GrandExplore Waterproof Hiker. Cole Haan

The Black Leather iteration of the Cole Haan GrandExplore Waterproof Hiker. Cole Haan

In addition to the boots, Cole Haan released parkas for men and women (in collaboration with Mountain Hardwear) that retail for $700.

The boots and parkas are available today via colehaan.com, as well as at the brand’s U.S. and international stores.

