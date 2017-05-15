The Cleveland Cavaliers Will Have a Sponsored Jersey Patch Next Season

LeBron James (left) and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. REX Shutterstock.

Basketball fans, be prepared to see corporate branding on your favorite team’s jerseys.

Placing corporate logos on NBA uniforms has been long been discussed by the league, and today, the Cleveland Cavaliers made it a reality for the team for the upcoming season. The reigning NBA champion franchise held a press conference to announce its partnership with Akron, Ohio-based tire manufacturing company Goodyear. The company will have the Cavaliers’ first-ever sponsored jersey patch.

Goodyear’s Wingfoot logo will be featured on the team’s jersey starting with the 2017-18 season.

The patches, as part of the league’s new jersey sponsorship program that was announced in April 2016, will appear on the front left of the jersey, on the opposite side of the Nike logo. (The league announced in June 2015 that it has signed an apparel deal with Nike that starts with the 2017-18 season.) And if you want a Cavs jersey with the Goodyear logo, you’ll have to check the team’s retail shop: The organization confirmed at a 1 p.m. press conference today at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland that the Wingfoot-branded jerseys won’t be available via the NBA store, but its team shop will have them.

The Cavaliers have two Nike-sponsored athletes on its roster with signature shoes from the brand: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Neighbors by birth. Teammates at last. We’re proud to announce that in 2017-18, Goodyear’s iconic Wingfoot logo will be the first-ever sponsor jersey patch on our uniforms. Find details now at cavs.com. #MoreDriven A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on May 15, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

