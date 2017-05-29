6 Classic Shoes That Are Perfect for Summer

As the rain retreats and the summer weather starts to heat up, now is the perfect time to add a clean pair of retro sneakers to your wardrobe.
While it’s hard to top a simple pair of all-white kicks in the summer, we’ve included a few twists on the classic look that are worth considering.
Whether you’re looking for ways to keep it vintage in the Converse Jack Purcell and Vans Authentic or want to try a modernized classic like the Air Force 1 Flyknit, you’ll find those and more below.
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit Low “White/White,” $140; nike.com
Trapstar x Puma Clyde “Puma White,” $110; puma.com
Adidas ClimaCool 1, $150; barneys.com
Vans Authentic “Dusty Citron,” $50; vans.com
Converse Jack Purcell Classic Low, $65; converse.com
Reebok Club C 85, $69.99; reebok.com
