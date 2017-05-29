6 Classic Shoes That Are Perfect for Summer

Jack Purcell Classic Low by Converse. Nike

As the rain retreats and the summer weather starts to heat up, now is the perfect time to add a clean pair of retro sneakers to your wardrobe.

While it’s hard to top a simple pair of all-white kicks in the summer, we’ve included a few twists on the classic look that are worth considering.

Whether you’re looking for ways to keep it vintage in the Converse Jack Purcell and Vans Authentic or want to try a modernized classic like the Air Force 1 Flyknit, you’ll find those and more below.

Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit Low Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit Low “White/White,” $140; nike.com

Trapstar x Puma Clyde “Puma White” Puma

Trapstar x Puma Clyde “Puma White,” $110; puma.com

Adidas ClimaCool 1 Adidas

Adidas ClimaCool 1, $150; barneys.com

Vans Authentic Vans

Vans Authentic “Dusty Citron,” $50; vans.com

Converse Jack Purcell Classic Low Nike

Converse Jack Purcell Classic Low, $65; converse.com

Reebok Club C 85 Reebok

Reebok Club C 85, $69.99; reebok.com

