This Classic Reebok Shoe Gets a Limited-Edition Gore-Tex Update for Winter

Sneakers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of footwear suitable for winter weather, but thanks to Reebok and Canadian streetwear brand Raised by Wolves, you can keep wearing the kicks you love without worrying about getting wet.

The Raised by Wolves x Reebok Classic Leather Ripple GTX comes in three premium all-leather styles capped off with icy translucent ripple outsoles for added traction. But the real key to this collab is its Gore-Tex membrane, Thinsulate insulation and gusseted tongue, which turn this seemingly ordinary sneaker into a winter warrior.

Raised by Wolves x Reebok Classic Leather Ripple GTX in black. Reebok

Raised by Wolves’ logo is embroidered at the heel, and the shoes come packaged with alternate Raised by Wolves and Gore-Tex laces. Meanwhile, the sneaker’s traditional Reebok branding is replaced with a Raised by Wolves underlay. A metal Gore-Tex badge is also featured on the side panel.

The sneakers are offered in black, white and “Cape Blue” colorways. They’ve sold out from Raised by Wolves’ site but can still be found on Reebok’s e-commerce site for $150, but they likely won’t last for long, so pick these up while you have the chance.

Raised by Wolves x Reebok Classic Leather Ripple GTX in white. Reebok

Want more?

If Gucci Mane Could Walk in One Person’s Shoes for a Day, This Is Who It Would Be

Melody Ehsani on Her Final Reebok Collab and Addressing Injustice Through Design

Amber Rose on Why Her Reebok ‘Muva Fuka’ Sneaker Collab Empowers Women