7 Classic Men’s Shoes Updated With New Technology

Technology isn’t just about powering the latest iPhone — it’s also the key element behind some of your favorite shoes. New tech can even make your favorites better, resulting in improved comfort, lighter builds and sleeker style.
In recent years, top brands have made a habit of putting modern spins on classic silhouettes. Whether it’s Cole Haan’s knitted wingtips (above) or Adidas’ Boost-cushioned Stan Smith, you’ll find some of the best updated models here.
Adidas Stan Smith Boost white/green, $129; stylebop.com
Air Jordan 1 Ultra High black/red,
$150 on sale for $124.95; shoebacca.com
Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit white/red,
$160 on sale for $96; jimmyjazz.com
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford gray, $180; colehaan.com
Vans Old Skool Lite gray, $65; zappos.com
Reebok InstaPump Fury OG Ultraknit neon, $240; reebok.com
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Flyknit blue, $110; zappos.com
Want more?
The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Preorder Right Now
6 Classic Shoes That Are Perfect for Summer
The 6 Best Shoes You Can Wear to the Office That Aren’t Dress Shoes
7 Classy Shoes That Won’t Break the Bank