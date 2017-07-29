7 Classic Men’s Shoes Updated With New Technology

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitchlite gray Cole Haan

Technology isn’t just about powering the latest iPhone — it’s also the key element behind some of your favorite shoes. New tech can even make your favorites better, resulting in improved comfort, lighter builds and sleeker style.

In recent years, top brands have made a habit of putting modern spins on classic silhouettes. Whether it’s Cole Haan’s knitted wingtips (above) or Adidas’ Boost-cushioned Stan Smith, you’ll find some of the best updated models here.

Adidas Stan Smith Boost Style Bob

Adidas Stan Smith Boost white/green, $129; stylebop.com

Air Jordan 1 Ultra High Nike

Air Jordan 1 Ultra High black/red, $150 on sale for $124.95; shoebacca.com

Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit Nike

Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit white/red, $160 on sale for $96; jimmyjazz.com

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford Cole Haan

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford gray, $180; colehaan.com

Vans Old Skool Lite Zappos

Vans Old Skool Lite gray, $65; zappos.com

Reebok InstaPump Fury OG Ultraknit Reebok

Reebok InstaPump Fury OG Ultraknit neon, $240; reebok.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Flyknit Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Flyknit blue, $110; zappos.com

