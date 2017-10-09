The Classic Adidas Stan Smith Gets a Winterized Gore-Tex Upgrade

Adidas Stan Smith GTX tongue detail End

Part of the Adidas Stan Smith’s everlasting appeal is its versatility and ability to be mixed into nearly endless outfit combinations. And now the classic sneaker can be worn all winter long, thanks to a new release enhanced with Gore-Tex.

Known simply as the Stan Smith GTX, this updated take on the classic tennis shoe adds a waterproof Gore-Tex liner to the inside of the otherwise unmodified look — save for a small Gore-Tex branding tag near the heel.

Adidas Stan Smith GTX heel detail End

An off-white nubuck upper adds extra durability, while the shoe’s traditional rubber sole gets added comfort on top in the form of an OrthoLite sockliner.

Perfect for those days when the weather’s looking unpredictable and you’d rather be safe than sorry, the Stan Smith GTX is a smart buy for those looking to keep a classic shoe on standby during fall/winter ’17.

The model is arriving at select Adidas Original retailers now, including the UK’s End, where readers can purchase a pair now for 119 euros (around $140).

Adidas Stan Smith GTX End

Adidas Stan Smith GTX heel End

