Puma’s Cinco de Mayo Kicks Nod Tequila, Cali Street Art and Indigenous Mexican Culture

Puma's "Clyde" sneakers nod Cinco de Mayo in a collaboration with 1800 Tequila and artist Sam Rodriguez. Courtesy of Puma/1800 Tequila.

There’s a way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo without the hangover.

Puma will drop a new “Clyde” sneaker on Friday inspired by Mexico’s rich indigenous heritage, but with a modernized twist that features custom prints by graffiti artist Sam Rodriguez on a blue and silver color palette from 1800 Tequila’s iconic bottles.

The shoes are limited to only 1,000 pairs and will be available through 1800 Tequila, with details on how to get them on the brand’s website.

Design treatments include Rodriguez’s take on historical Aztec and Mayan art that has been reimagined with a street-style print on the upper. Other slick details incorporate a suede toe, a silver heel tab and 1800 Tequila-branded silver hardware fixed at the top of the laces.

Rodriguez, a San Jose, Calif.-based street artist, said that he finds inspiration in historical and contemporary cultural references that manifest through his work.

“Tequila is made from a plant that’s native to Mexico, which inspired me to create a design inspired by indigenous Mexican cultures and merge it with the contemporary edgy art, fashion and hip hop cultures,” he explained. “This sneaker is a study of those cultures, from past through to present.”

