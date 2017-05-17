Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Daughter Has Nike Shoes For Every Month Until She Turns One

Russell Wilson and Ciara backstage at the ESPY Awards in July 2016. REX Shutterstock

As we reported last week, Ciara and Russell Wilson’s baby daughter Sienna already has some pretty impressive sneakers.

Sienna was born on April 28, and just two weeks later she had three pairs of pricey Buscemi leather sneakers to wear.

🌸 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 8, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

On Tuesday, Ciara posted an even more impressive collection of new gear for Sienna. Nike and Seattle Children’s Hospital sent over boxes filled with custom sneakers for Sienna to wear each month until she turns one.

The box also appeared to include notes from children in the hospital. On the lid of the box there was a quote which reads, “Take all the grains of sand in the seven seas and multiply them by 10,000 and you will only have a mere fraction of my love for you,” a quote which Wilson has said his father used to say to him.

Wow! Truly blown away by @Nike and the sweet kids of @SeattleChildrens. Sienna has a custom shoe for each month until she turns 1! Truly grateful. ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 16, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Ciara and Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, often volunteer at Seattle Children’s Hospital. During the holiday season, Wilson brought his brand new Nike signature sneaker to give out to patients there, and Ciara recently brought her “glam squad” to give fun makeovers to kids.

