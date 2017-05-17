Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Daughter Has Nike Shoes For Every Month Until She Turns One

As we reported last week, Ciara and Russell Wilson’s baby daughter Sienna already has some pretty impressive sneakers.
Sienna was born on April 28, and just two weeks later she had three pairs of pricey Buscemi leather sneakers to wear.
On Tuesday, Ciara posted an even more impressive collection of new gear for Sienna. Nike and Seattle Children’s Hospital sent over boxes filled with custom sneakers for Sienna to wear each month until she turns one.
The box also appeared to include notes from children in the hospital. On the lid of the box there was a quote which reads, “Take all the grains of sand in the seven seas and multiply them by 10,000 and you will only have a mere fraction of my love for you,” a quote which Wilson has said his father used to say to him.
Ciara and Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, often volunteer at Seattle Children’s Hospital. During the holiday season, Wilson brought his brand new Nike signature sneaker to give out to patients there, and Ciara recently brought her “glam squad” to give fun makeovers to kids.
Today, Fiona and other patients were pampered thanks to @Ciara, who along with her glam squad, surprised them with complimentary makeovers. “Every time I visit Seattle Children’s, I see how strong these children are who are going through such difficult battles,” said Ciara. “I wanted to help make them feel as strong and beautiful as they are to me, and to let them know I’m thinking about them.” “The event was amazing,” said Fiona, 18, who has been in the hospital for more than two months being treated for Crohn's disease. “Ciara and her glam squad are incredible! They were all so nice and made me feel so special. Being in the hospital can make you sad or get you down. Today wasn’t like other days in the hospital. I didn’t have to think about medications or scans. It really took my mind off being in the hospital and gave me a break. I just want to thank Ciara for thinking of us. It means a lot to the kids in the hospital who are sick.” Fiona is hoping to go home this week and said her makeover was the perfect way to celebrate the occasion. #MakeoverMonday #seattlechildrens #seattlechildrenshospital
