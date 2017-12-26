LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and the Other Crazy NBA Kicks From Christmas Day

Rex Shutterstock

The NBA’s best didn’t disappoint with the sneakers they wore during Christmas Day’s basketball action.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James made the most noise with the sneakers he rocked during the first half against the Golden State Warriors. The superstar baller wore the Nike LeBron 15 designed by Ronnie Fieg from his “Long Live the King” collection. The shoe boasts a rose gold zipper on the upper and matte white visible Zoom Air bags.

LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 15 “Rose Gold” from Kith’s “Long Live the King” collection. Rex Shutterstock

For the second half, James hit the court in a different pair of sneakers, a black Nike LeBron Soldier 11, which was finished with a classic gum outsole.

LeBron James in the Nike LeBron Soldier 11 on Christmas Day 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Draymond Green of the Warriors also wore some heat on the court Monday night. The outspoken baller rocked a custom Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit featuring Arthur, the character from the animated television series. It’s been widely speculated that the shoes were a jab at James, who posted an image of Arthur fist on Instagram with the caption “mood” in November.

The “Arthur” custom Nike React Hyperdunk 2017s worn by Draymond Green on Christmas Day 2017. Twitter: @juliephayer

The Grinch was a popular theme for custom kicks in the NBA on Christmas Day. Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves had the character on his Nike Hyperdunk 2017, and Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers, who was sidelined with an injury, had the Grinch painted on his Big Baller Brand Zo2: Prime Remix by renowned artist Mache.

Karl-Anthony Towns in a Grinch custom Nike Hyperdunk 2017. Instagram: @nba