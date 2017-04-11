Twitter Can’t Stop Roasting NBA Star Chris Paul’s New Jordan Shoes

By / 2 hours ago
Chris Paul
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul reacts after being called for a foul.
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Another day, another social media sneaker roast.

It was just yesterday that Twitter tore apart one of Stephen Curry’s new Under Armour kicks, and now the focus has shifted to another NBA star’s signature sneakers.

Related
Are Kanye West and Adidas Rereleasing This Yeezy Boost?

The playoff-ready Jordan CP3.X AE in “River Rock” gray, from Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul, is the latest shoe to feel the wrath of Twitter trolls.

The sneaker, which is a modified version of Paul’s CP3.X, features a one-piece, seamless woven upper and Zoom Air cushioning. But despite its on-court capabilities, the CP3.X AE wasn’t able to dodge a social media roast session.

Jordan CP3.X AEChris Paul’s Jordan CP3.X AE for the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Atmos

You’ll find the funniest reactions to Paul’s CP3.X AE “River Rock” sneaker below. If you’re interested in picking up a pair for yourself, the model is available from Nike.com in a “Light Orewood Brown” style.

Jordan CP3.X AE “Light Orewood Brown,” $125; nike.com

Want more?

The 10 Funniest Twitter Reactions to Stephen Curry’s New Under Armour Sneakers

Los Angeles Clippers’ Chris Paul Debuts Air Jordan 11 Player Exclusive

Insider: Chris Paul’s Stolen Kicks… Miss Universe Clashes with PETA

Final Four: North Carolina Beats Oregon, Will Face Gonzaga for Championship

LeBron James’ Son Wears Kyrie Irving’s Nike Signature Shoe On First Day Of School

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s