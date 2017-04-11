Twitter Can’t Stop Roasting NBA Star Chris Paul’s New Jordan Shoes

Another day, another social media sneaker roast.
It was just yesterday that Twitter tore apart one of Stephen Curry’s new Under Armour kicks, and now the focus has shifted to another NBA star’s signature sneakers.
The playoff-ready Jordan CP3.X AE in “River Rock” gray, from Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul, is the latest shoe to feel the wrath of Twitter trolls.
The sneaker, which is a modified version of Paul’s CP3.X, features a one-piece, seamless woven upper and Zoom Air cushioning. But despite its on-court capabilities, the CP3.X AE wasn’t able to dodge a social media roast session.
You’ll find the funniest reactions to Paul’s CP3.X AE “River Rock” sneaker below. If you’re interested in picking up a pair for yourself, the model is available from Nike.com in a “Light Orewood Brown” style.
Jordan CP3.X AE “Light Orewood Brown,” $125; nike.com
