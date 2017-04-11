Twitter Can’t Stop Roasting NBA Star Chris Paul’s New Jordan Shoes

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul reacts after being called for a foul. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Another day, another social media sneaker roast.

It was just yesterday that Twitter tore apart one of Stephen Curry’s new Under Armour kicks, and now the focus has shifted to another NBA star’s signature sneakers.

The playoff-ready Jordan CP3.X AE in “River Rock” gray, from Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul, is the latest shoe to feel the wrath of trolls.

The sneaker, which is a modified version of Paul’s CP3.X, features a one-piece, seamless woven upper and Zoom Air cushioning. But despite its on-court capabilities, the CP3.X AE wasn’t able to dodge a social media roast session.

Chris Paul’s Jordan CP3.X AE for the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Atmos

You’ll find the funniest reactions to Paul’s CP3.X AE “River Rock” sneaker below. If you’re interested in picking up a pair for yourself, the model is available from Nike.com in a “Light Orewood Brown” style.

Jordan CP3.X AE “Light Orewood Brown,” $125; nike.com

CP3 replacing your whole transmission for $200 during halftime. https://t.co/0U0VxBT04O — Demarcus Robinson (@DOCisChief) April 10, 2017

Steph Curry: My shoes are the most trash on the market Chris Paul: Hold my Dr. Scholls inserts pic.twitter.com/Ic1HN2fteJ — Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) April 10, 2017

But I thought Payless was closing…? https://t.co/0HdTT5zdXU — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) April 10, 2017

@Ballislife McDonalds' protesters are not lovin the new Chris Paul shoes they are being forced to wear pic.twitter.com/9QhDzmu13H — David Astramskas (@redapples) April 11, 2017

@Ballislife The Hoopers reaction to seeing the new Chris Paul shoes pic.twitter.com/ay1oEOlbC7 — David Astramskas (@redapples) April 11, 2017

Chris Paul with the Air Orthopedics 3 https://t.co/OSfRm5CWBg — Wray's Nephew (@NatBurner89) April 11, 2017

silver surfer 11s RT @brunzilla: Chris Paul never gonna make a NBA Finals wearing these cinderblocks pic.twitter.com/NRfOy8zEU0 — Dre Smith Jr. (@DreSmithJr) April 11, 2017

Great Uncle VII’s RT @Ballislife: HERE’S WHAT CHRIS PAUL IS WEARING FOR THE 2017 NBA PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/WKA9sDqmX2 — Big Daddy M (@iHitModelsRaw) April 11, 2017

Utah in 6 XII's RT @Ballislife: HERE’S WHAT CHRIS PAUL IS WEARING FOR THE 2017 NBA PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/R81f1XHIyN — Navegante (@Trap_Jesus) April 11, 2017

They slapped Chris Paul's logo on the non-slip shoes I wore at Shannondell https://t.co/nGoHSXO7am — Kevin Harney (@JellySpotterKev) April 10, 2017

Did Chris Paul sign a shoe deal with Lugz? pic.twitter.com/lB5sNlLDDt — CaBron James (@ManVsParty) April 10, 2017

@MateWorldPeace personally i reckon the chris paul shoes look like orthopaedic toddler shoes and i'm hugely into it — matth ew (@matthewHlumber) April 10, 2017

Chris Paul gonna spend the playoffs as a line cook at IHOP? https://t.co/74IjpDFlGH — CaBron James (@ManVsParty) April 10, 2017

Early concept of Chris Paul's playoff kicks pic.twitter.com/cN7AbTclWA — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrisonSBN) April 10, 2017

Shouts out to Chris Paul and Jordan for getting into the untapped market of nonslip restaurant basketball shoes https://t.co/a3Ub4JaH6W — Max Goof (@immaculate_rich) April 10, 2017

I didn't realize that Timberland Boots locked up Chris Paul's shoe deal. https://t.co/aEe9Fcq0N1 — Thomas Campbell (@thomasgcampbell) April 10, 2017

Ross $24.99 RT @Ballislife: HERE’S WHAT CHRIS PAUL IS WEARING FOR THE 2017 NBA PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/dXnLkrR08Z — June Come Soon (@MusBeNyce) April 10, 2017

Congratulations to Chris Paul on acquiring a home in the luxurious Valencia Shores active adult community in Lake Worth, Florida! https://t.co/mE75xL884F — Zach (@BarroldBonds) April 10, 2017

