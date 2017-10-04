Pharrell Is Reportedly Collaborating With Chanel on Adidas NMD Human Race Shoes

Pharrell Williams Swan Gallet/WWD/Rex Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Human Race NMD sneakers are already one of the artist-designer’s most sought-after footwear collaborations, and a newly surfaced high-fashion makeup could take the shoe’s popularity to new heights.

According to Yeezy Mafia, Pharrell is set to drop a Human Race NMD collaboration with Parisian fashion house Chanel. While it may seem like this design came out of left field, Pharrell’s been a longtime fan of the brand and has been known to customize his Timberland workboots with Chanel’s iconic interlocking-C logo.

adidas Originals x Pharrell x CHANEL

NMD HUMAN RACE

The Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD sees the socklike shoes take on a simple two-tone black and white upper. The left shoe features “Pharrell” embroidery in white, while the right shoe boasts “Chanel” stitching.

This particular variation of the Human Race NMD is the TR (Trail) model, which comes equipped with a durable, rippled outsole ideal for fall/winter wear.

There is currently no confirmed release date for this sure-to-be coveted collab, but Yeezy Mafia reports that it’s coming soon.

