The Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas Kicks are Reselling for More Than $10,000

Pharrell Williams Chanel x Colette event, Paris, France Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Lots of great Pharrell x Adidas NMD Human Race looks have been released this year in limited quantities, but the recent collaboration with Chanel may be the most coveted yet — and most expensive.

At a Paris pop-up at renowned boutique Colette on Nov. 21, the Pharrell x Chanel x Adidas NMD Human Race was auctioned off for €1,000 (approximately $1,160 at the current conversion rate). But the shoes are now being resold for almost 10 times that price.

Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas NMD Human Race Twitter: @CaptialXTRA

The numbers from the “stock market for things” StockX have the shoe’s most recent sale at $10,000, with the lowest ask listed at $9,200 in a men’s size 5.5. The highest bid is currently sitting at $12,100 in men’s size 11. With an average price of $11,522, the Chanel iteration of the popular silhouette is the most expensive Human Race NMD currently listed on the site.

Rate the Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas NMD from 1 – 10.https://t.co/ipYGMDjJgA pic.twitter.com/ezBoqgCj0D — Stadium Goods (@stadiumgoods) December 6, 2017

The shoe features a simple black and white colorway with Chanel and Pharrell typography on the upper and Chanel heel branding. The treaded outsole gives the shoe a rugged outdoor look, but buyers would be wise to keep this shoe off the trails.