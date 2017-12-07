The Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas Kicks are Reselling for More Than $10,000

Lots of great Pharrell x Adidas NMD Human Race looks have been released this year in limited quantities, but the recent collaboration with Chanel may be the most coveted yet — and most expensive.
At a Paris pop-up at renowned boutique Colette on Nov. 21, the Pharrell x Chanel x Adidas NMD Human Race was auctioned off for €1,000 (approximately $1,160 at the current conversion rate). But the shoes are now being resold for almost 10 times that price.
The numbers from the “stock market for things” StockX have the shoe’s most recent sale at $10,000, with the lowest ask listed at $9,200 in a men’s size 5.5. The highest bid is currently sitting at $12,100 in men’s size 11. With an average price of $11,522, the Chanel iteration of the popular silhouette is the most expensive Human Race NMD currently listed on the site.
The shoe features a simple black and white colorway with Chanel and Pharrell typography on the upper and Chanel heel branding. The treaded outsole gives the shoe a rugged outdoor look, but buyers would be wise to keep this shoe off the trails.
Les sneakers adidas Originals = PHARRELL WILLIAMS Hu NMD éditées en 500 exemplaires seront proposées à la vente [1000€] par inscription préalable et uniquement sur le site "chanelatcolette.fr " le mardi 21 novembre de 10h00 à 20h00 (heure de Paris). Cette préinscription sera suivie d'un tirage au sort par huissier de justice. — * * A limited edition of 500 pairs of adidas Originals = PHARRELL WILLIAMS Hu NMD sneakers will be offered for sale on Tuesday, November 21 from 10 am to 8 pm (Paris time), only via pre-registration on the "chanelatcolette.fr" website. This pre-registration will be followed by a random draw executed by a court bailiff.