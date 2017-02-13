Chance the Rapper Wears Classic Nike Air Max During Emotional Grammy Performance

Chance the Rapper. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Chance the Rapper cleaned up at the 59th Grammy Awards Sunday, taking home three awards out of seven nominations. As if the budding hip-hop star’s first career Grammy wins weren’t headline-worthy enough, Chance capped off the evening with a powerful performance of songs from “Coloring Book,” which won the best rap album honor.

Backed by a massive choir, Chance took to the Grammy stage with gospel artist Kirk Franklin, Francis and the Lights, and Tamela Mann for a medley that included the songs “How Great” and “All We Got.”

Saving his best sneakers for the stage, Chance wore a customized pair of Nike Air Max 1 iDs ($130) in all-white with personalized text reading “HOW” and “GREAT” across the heels of the left and right shoes.

The Nike Air Max 1 iD with Chance the Rapper’s personalized “How Great” branding. Nike

The best new artist winner wore a variety of shoes throughout the night, pairing black-and-brown brogues with a Thom Browne suit on the red carpet and opting for a casual hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and Nike Air Huaraches during the pre-show.

Along with the best new artist award, Chance took home the trophies for best rap performance (“No Problem”) and best rap album (“Coloring Book”), beating out names such as Kanye West, Drake and DJ Khaled.

The customized Nike Air Max 1 iD worn by Chance can be re-created on nike.com for $130.

Nike Air Max 1 Essential iD, $130; nike.com

Chance the Rapper’s custom Nike Air Max 1 iD. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Chance The Rapper, Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann brought the church to the #GRAMMYs 2017 pic.twitter.com/bB51vkTasu — What's Trending Sa (@whatstrendingSa) February 13, 2017

Chance the Rapper (left) and Kirk Franklin perform at the 59th Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Chance the Rapper performs at the 59th Grammy Awards. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Chance the Rapper wearing Nike Air Huaraches at the 59th Grammy Awards.

Chance the Rapper wearing Thom Browne on the Grammy Awards red carpet. Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Want more?

Sneaker Store Employees Predict 2017’s Biggest Trends, Including Adidas EQT and Nike Air Max

DJ Khaled Debuts the Next Just Don x Air Jordan Collaboration

Kanye West Changes Time of Yeezy Season 5 Show