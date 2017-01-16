Champs Sports Employees Buy Air Jordans for a Customer Who Couldn’t Afford Them

A Champs Sports location in Virginia's Dulles Town Center. Dulles Town Center

A group of Champs Sports employees are being called the “Champions of Humanity” for their act of sneaker kindness.

ABC7 reports that a group of Champs Sports employees from the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord, Calif. pooled their money together to surprise a customer with Air Jordan sneakers he had been interested in for quite some time.

According to the employees, a 28-year-old man named Tyree would visit the store on a near-daily basis, repeatedly asking to try on the same Air Jordan Dub-Zero sneakers. “10 to 12 times, just periodically coming in, ‘Oh can I get these? Can I try these on?'” employee Fernando Oliva said.

“It got to the point where we didn’t even have to ask him what shoe he wanted or the size,” employee Marquese Surrell told WKRN. “We were just, ‘Hey! You want the Dub Zero size 8.’ And we would go grab it.”

Each time, Tyree would end up leaving the shoes behind — unable to afford the costly kicks, which retail for $160. Then, on Jan. 8, the employees decided to pitch in and surprise Tyree with the Air Jordan sneakers and a matching outfit.

“It wasn’t just me, it was everyone in the Champs [Sports] store that just helped out. It was real cool, it was a good deed. We didn’t expect anything out of this, at all,” Olivia said.

