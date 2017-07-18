Champion Has a New $443 Sneaker Collab Out Now in Several Styles

Casbia x Champion AWOL Atlanta white outsole Kith

Champion’s new sneakers are a bit more expensive than the styles you’re probably accustomed to seeing from the iconic American sportswear brand.

The kicks are a collaboration with Italian footwear brand Casbia on an all-new silhouette known as the AWOL Atlanta. The premium sneakers are available now for $443 in black, gray and white styles from Kith, with a fourth tonal blue style available from Casbia’s e-commerce site.

$443

The black and white makeups in this range use tumbled leather uppers, while the gray iterations features nubuck. Each look features zipper closures and asymmetrical laces that wrap across the lateral side of the foot.

Champion’s navy blue and red emblem is embroidered at the side of each shoe, and the brand’s full logo appears on the outsole. Casbia branding is debossed on each the front of each tongue, and also appears on woven labels at the back of each tongue.

Due to their premium materials and Italian manufacturing, these sneakers have a considerably higher retail tag than Champion’s other shoes, which are often priced under $100.

The Champion x Casbia AWOL Atlanta is now available in all three styles pictured here from kithnyc.com for $443 each.

