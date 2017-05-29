Shop Carmelo Anthony’s Best Sneakers

Carmelo Anthony Jim Mone/AP/REX/Shutterstock

10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony turns 33 today, and you can celebrate by picking up a variety of the New York Knicks baller’s signature sneakers.

While Melo’s NBA future remains uncertain, his partnership with Jordan Brand is unwavering. As a longtime Jordan endorser, Anthony has had 13 different signature sneakers under the Jumpman since joining the NBA in 2013.

His latest model, the Jordan Melo M13, features a mesh-based upper for breathability with a cage overlay for support. Cushioning is provided by a combination of a Zoom Air unit at the ball of the foot and Flight Speed to maximize on-court responsiveness.

Below, you can shop the M13 in six different styles out now.

Jordan Melo M13 “Gym Red” Nike

Jordan Melo M13 “Gym Red,” $134.99; footlocker.com

Jordan Melo M13 “Purple Dynasty” Nike

Jordan Melo M13 “Purple Dynasty,” $135; nike.com

Jordan Melo M13 “White/Black/Pure Platinum/Metallic Gold” Nike

Jordan Melo M13 “White/Black/Pure Platinum/Metallic Gold,” $135; nike.com

Jordan Melo M13 “Black/Anthracite/Metallic Gold” Nike

Jordan Melo M13 “Black/Anthracite/Metallic Gold,” $134.99; footlocker.com

Jordan Melo M13 “Midnight Navy/Max Orange/Ice Blue” Nike

Jordan Melo M13 “Midnight Navy/Max Orange/Ice Blue,” $134footlocker.com

Jordan Melo M13 “Black/White/Anthracite/Gym Red” Nike

Jordan Melo M13 “Black/White/Anthracite/Gym Red,” $134.99; footlocker.com

