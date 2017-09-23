The New York Knicks Trade Jordan Brand Athlete Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Carmelo Anthony Rex Shutterstock

The Carmelo Anthony era in New York has come to an end.

Anthony, who made his desire to get traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011, has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports. This is the third team Anthony has been a part of during the Jordan Brand-sponsored athlete’s career.

To acquire Anthony, the Thunder sent Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round draft pick in 2018 to the Knicks.

The 33-year-old forward will suit up alongside another Jordan Brand athlete, reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook. (Both Anthony and Westbrook have signature shoes with the athletic label; Anthony’s are performance sneakers and Westbrook’s are lifestyle.)

Anthony’s latest sneaker with Jordan Brand is the Melo M13, which hit the market for $135.

Jordan Melo M13 “Gym Red” Nike

Oklahoma City has made several splashy moves this offseason to bolster its roster. Aside from Anthony, the Thunder traded for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in July. The team gave up Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to get the Nike-sponsored baller. (George wore his first signature shoe with Nike on the court last season, the PG1.)

To tip off the NBA season, the Thunder will host the Knicks.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony has played 14 seasons in the league, averaging 24.8 points, 3.1 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.