Cara Delevingne and Puma Team Up to Support Refugees in Uganda

Cara Delevingne for Puma. Instagram

Cara Delevingne and Puma have teamed up to shed light on refugees in Uganda.

Delevingne posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday that shared some of her experiences during a trip to Uganda to meet refugees through Girl Up, a campaign through the United Nations Foundation that supports girls in Uganda, India, Malawi, Guatemala, Ethiopia and Liberia.

The video is a preview of a documentary series that’s slated to launch in July that will “highlight stories of female empowerment and change.”

“Uganda, out of any country, has the most refugees in the world that have come in — more than 700,000,” Delevingne says. “Any of these kids could be the person that cures cancer. They just don’t have the opportunity, and all they want is an education.”

Delevingne says that the goal of the series is to encourage women and girls to work together and lift each other up. Girl Up focuses on ensuring that adolescent refugee girls in Uganda have access to education. In addition to providing quality education, Girl Up also focuses on hiring and retaining female teachers to ensure that girls feel safe and supported at school.

Last week, Puma launched its latest campaign featuring Delevingne. The #DoYou campaign, which has Delevingne wearing the new Puma Suede Heart sneaker, encourages women to embrace who they are and be themselves.

"We all wear our different armors and our different kind of things as we go through different situations in life, but it's about trying to be yourself in every single one of those situations.” See more of @caradelevingne on our story. #DoYou A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:43am PST

