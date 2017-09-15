Battle of the Brands: Under Armour’s Canelo Alvarez Faces Jordan Brand’s Gennady Golovkin in the Ring on Saturday

Canelo Alvarez (L) and Gennady Golovkin will fight on Sept. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Marginal sports fans enjoyed August’s much-discussed matchup between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, but boxing purists have a reason to be excited on Saturday when two of the fight game’s biggest stars, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, get in the ring.

Footwear fans, especially those who are brand-loyal, are also in for a treat.

Boxers don’t typically get the big endorsement deals with today’s top athletic labels like you see in other sports, most notably basketball. But this weekend, fans will see two boxers with big-brand backing face off for middleweight supremacy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez (R) in Under Armour Rex Shutterstock

Alvarez has been on the Under Armour ambassador roster for years and wears unreleased boxing boots from the brand in the ring (although he has been spotted wearing Saucony running shoes during training camp). Golovkin is a recent addition to the Jordan Brand lineup, teaming up with the label in April 2016, and has boxed in Nike styles in past fights that are available to the public.

Alvarez and Golovkin will fight on HBO pay-per-view Saturday, with the broadcast starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (R) in Jordan Brand. Rex Shutterstock

