Cam’ron Talks Reebok’s NYC Street Style Legacy and the Brand’s 3:AM Sneaker

Cam'ron Rex Shutterstock

Rap legend Cam’ron is from Harlem, the most stylish borough in New York. So if he cosigns something, the street style-focused listen.

The “Oh Boy” artist performed at Foot Locker’s NYC33 event space on Tuesday to promote Reebok’s new late-night creativity campaign, dubbed “3:AM,” as well as to unveil the brand’s collab with artist Trevor “Trouble” Andrew, the Workout Plus “3:AM.”

“It started with picking a silhouette that I identify with and would wear, and then applying my symbolism. Everything is about forward movement — the spring, the ladders, the stairs,” Andrew said of the shoe’s inspiration.

Reebok Classics x Trouble Workout Plus “3:AM” Reebok

Cam’ron rocked the collaboration on stage, a look he’s a fan of and has a personal connection with.

“I seen [Trouble] do these s**ts in front of my face. I actually was in there and saw him take a pair of Reeboks and draw the design in front of my face,” Cam’ron told Footwear News of the collaboration’s creation.

The Reebok Classics Workout Plus “3:AM,” a shoe exclusive to NYC, hit reebok.com and footlocker.com after the event Tuesday night and quickly sold out. But pairs have already hit consignment sites such as eBay.com with prices as high as $1,000.

Although Cam’ron is one of Reebok’s newest ambassadors, he is no stranger to the brand’s iconic looks. The rapper said Reebok has a strong legacy in Harlem, starting on the borough’s basketball courts.

“I used to play basketball, and Reebok had these sneakers called Blacktop. That used to be our motto when we would play in the ’90s when it was really rough and rugged,” the rapper explained. “Even if you didn’t have Reebok on, we were still like, ‘Blacktop, let’s get physical.’ After that, it started translating into fights and other things. [Blacktop] was anything rugged or raw in the 90s.”

Cam’ron performing at the Reebok 3:AM event in NYC. Reebok

And because of his history with the brand, Reebok was eager to partner with Cam’ron.

“Reebok Classics, it really got its energy from the Northeast and the Southeast — it was Philly, New York, Atlanta where we really exploded,” explained Todd Krinsky, GM of Reebok Classic. “Having credible artists like Cam who comes from Harlem is cool to help almost cosign that these products are cool, are relevant, I grew up on them.”

Krinsky confirmed with FN that at least six “3:AM” looks associated with different U.S. cities will hit stores in 2018. And Cam’ron said his “Fleebok 4” collaboration will arrive in June 2018.