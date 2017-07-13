Under Armour Gives NFL Star Cam Newton His Own Lifestyle Sneaker

Cam Newton, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. REX Shutterstock

NFL Cam Newton, the most athletic quarterback in the league, is arguably ’s most stylish player. To celebrate his performance and fashion sense, Under Armour unveiled a sneaker for the leader of the Carolina Panthers that pairs both.

The Under Armour C1N, the signature sneaker for Newton, boasts the brand’s Threadborne upper, a lightweight material that is designed to allow the shoe to flex, and pairs responsive cushioning with a gel-like outsole.

Under Armour released imagery of the first three C1N colorways, which will hit stores in July, September and October.

The first iteration to hit is “Hometown,” inspired by Newton’s Atlanta roots, arrives on July 20. The shoe is predominantly red with gold highlights.

Under Armour C1N Under Armour

The second version to hit stores is “Chairman,” a look Under Armour stated is a “nod to the quarterback’s love of ‘50s swank and his hunger to make an impact on his adopted home of Charlotte.” This shoe hits stores on Sept. 8.

The “442” colorway arrives on Oct. 20. It is inspired by classic muscle cars and is executed with a black and gold palette.

The Under Armour C1N will be sold via UA.com and select retailers, and will come with a $120 price tag.

Cam Newton in his Under Armour signature shoe, the C1N. Under Armour

