Cam Newton Shares Design Insight for his Under Armour C1N Sneaker

Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers. REX Shutterstock

Cam Newton fans got to see his Under Armour signature sneaker on Thursday, the C1N, a style that pairs performance with lifestyle appeal. To celebrate, the star NFL quarterback visited his Atlanta hometown and treated more than 350 kids from local Boys and Girls Clubs to a carnival, followed by a performance by rapper 2 Chainz at the West Side Cultural Arts Center.

Between events, Newton shared insight on the shoe’s creation with Footwear News and explained the collaborative process with Under Armour.

“The creative process was totally collaborative with Under Armour,” Newton said to FN. “I was able to help drive both the design of the shoe and creation of the creative campaign through my production company, Iconic Saga. Under Armour gave me the opportunity to drive the storytelling not only through product design, but share my vision for how the C1N comes to life.”

Under Armour C1N Under Armour

The Under Armour C1N features the brand’s Threadborne upper, lightweight and designed to allow the sneaker to flex, as well as responsive cushioning with a gellike outsole. Thursday’s unveil revealed three C1N colorways — “Hometown,” “Chairman” and “442” — which will hit stores in July, September and October, respectively.

The shoe will retail for $120.

“The tagline of the shoe is ‘Artistry Meets Ferocity,’ which a reflection of the different shades of my personality on and off the field,” Newton said. “I’m a fierce competitor, but I’m also always creating — it’s really a blend of the two that makes me who I am, and the C1N celebrates that. It’s a shoe that can perform in the gym but also look great on the street.”

Cam Newton in his Under Armour signature shoe, the C1N. Under Armour

