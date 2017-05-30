The 8 Must-Have Knit Sneakers for the Summer

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 Adidas

For sneaker fans who want something aesthetically appealing that won’t overheat your feet, a look with a knit upper is ideal. And with today’s best brands offering styles with knit uppers, it’s tougher to decide what model to leave behind than it is to find something you like.

If you’re having a tough time picking out your go-to knit sneaker for the summer, you’re in luck, as Footwear News selected eight of the best silhouettes available now for you to shop. Check them out below.

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 (Men’s), $179.99; footlocker.com

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 (Women’s), $179.99; footlocker.com

Arguably the hottest sneaker of the knit craze, and the look that made the upper construction popular, is the Adidas Ultra Boost. The style is paired with the brad’s acclaimed Boost midsole technology, and is available in men’s and women’s sizing.

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Flyknit (Men’s), $160; nike.com

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Flyknit (Women’s), $160; nike.com

It’s tough to pass on a classic. It’s even tougher to leave behind when that classic is updated with a breathable knit upper. Nike reinvented its iconic Air Max 90 by adding Flyknit to its upper, available in both men’s and women’s colorways.

Nike Flyknit Racer (Unisex), $150; nike.com

Another Nike favorite is sure to be spotted on people’s feet throughout the summer. The Flyknit Racer is a lightweight and breathable shoe and comes in many colorways to choose from (including the fan-favorite multicolor iteration).

Puma Ignite EvoKnit (Men’s), $130; puma.com

Puma Ignite EvoKnit (Women’s), $130; puma.com

Puma’s answer to the knit upper craze is the EvoKnit, a look with an atypical collar that’s paired with the brand’s Ignite midsole compound. The eye-catching style is available in a variety of colorways for both men and women, and also comes in a low-top version ($110 for men via puma.com).

Greats G-Knit (Men’s), $89; greats.com

The G-Knit is a stripped down shoe from Greats that is sure to satisfy those who prefer simple silhouettes to elaborate looks. The sneaker, which boasts a Vibram outsole, is available in several colors in men’s sizing.

Under Armour Threadborne Slingflex (Men’s), $99.99; ua.com

Under Armour Threadborne Slingflex (Women’s), $99.99; ua.com

This look from Under Armour is one of the sportier, faster styles on the list but is sleek enough to satisfy the demands of both the athletic and fashionable. The sneaker is available in several colorways for both men and women.

Reebok Zoku Runner Ultraknit (Men’s), $114.99; reebok.com

Reebok Zoku Runner Ultraknit (Women’s), $114.99; reebok.com

Reebok’s new Zoku Runner is a must-have for anyone who wants both athletic and fashion appeal. The shoe is executed with the brand’s latest knit upper technology, Ultraknit, and comes in sizing for men and women.

APL TechLoom Phantom (Men’s), $165; jackrabbit.com

APL TechLoom Phantom (Women’s), $165; jackrabbit.com

APL isn’t just a brand the Kardashians love; it’s a label with serious fans in both the athletic and fashion spaces. The TechLoom Phantom is a running-inspired style that you could wear on the track and to brunch after without needing to change to look good.