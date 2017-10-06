You Can Buy the Kith x Nike ‘Take Flight’ Collection Today — Here’s How

The "Black Pony" (L) and "Chimera" Nike Air Pippen 1 iterations from Kith's "Take Flight" collection. Kith

After releasing, at the end of September, two reimagined Nike basketball classic kicks worn by NBA icon Scottie Pippen, Kith is back today with two more must-have collabs with past favorites from the Swoosh bearing the baller’s name.

Today, Kith is releasing two colorways of the Nike Air Pippen 1 reworked by the store’s founder and today’s hottest streetwear designer, Ronnie Fieg — dubbed “Chimera” and “Black Pony” — which will retail for $205. The looks will be sold exclusively at all Kith stores, including a fresh New York storefront at 337 Lafayette St., and via kith.com.

Doors at the Lafayette location will open at 9 a.m. ET to buy the shoes, and 10 a.m. ET at the Brooklyn, N.Y., and Miami stores.

Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1 “Chimera” Kith

The Nike Air Pippen 1 “Chimera” features a multi-animal print made with pony hair, which Kith said “represents the idea that Pippen could play any position on the floor and was thus multiple animals in one, similar to the mythological Chimera.” And the Nike Air Pippen 1 “Black Pony” is an all-black look that is also executed with pony hair on its upper.

Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1 “Black Pony” Kith

Both iterations of the shoe boast asymmetrical branding — including the original “Pip” and a similar Kith logo, leather lining, custom printed insoles and special packaging.

