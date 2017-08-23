Here’s How You Can Buy the Air Jordan 1 Roger Federer Wore to His Kith NYC Popup Shop and Gallery

Roger Federer holding the Nike Zoom Air Jordan 3 at his popup shop in NYC. REX Shutterstock

Tennis great Roger Federer visited his Nike popup shop and gallery at Kith in New York City’s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday, and for the visit, he wore a pristine pair of Air Jordans that aren’t out yet.

But in early September, you can own them, too.

The Nike-sponsored athlete rocked the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” silhouette, which arrives Sept. 9. The shoes will retail for $200 in men’s sizing and $140 in sizes for big kids. The kicks will be available via SNKRS starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” (Men’s), $200; nike.com

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” (Big Kid’s), $140; nike.com

The look is executed in the iconic and controversial black and red colorway that was banned by the NBA in 1985 for violating the league’s uniform rule. It also pairs one of Nike’s celebrated modern innovations (Flyknit) with classic technology (Nike Air cushioning). The sneakers boast premium leather on the upper’s Swoosh branding and on the tongue, and also includes Nike Air branding on the tongue and insoles.

Although you can’t buy the Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Banned” yet, you can pick up his latest tennis sneaker, the Nike Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3. The sneakers are available now at the popup shop, which is open for five days, and retails for $200.

Nike Zoom Air Jordan 3 Nike

