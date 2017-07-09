Andy Murray & Bryce Harper Have the Best Style Tips for Men

Under Armour's Andy Murray, at left, and Bryce Harper. REX Shutterstock

Andy Murray and Bryce Harper spend more time breaking a sweat than posing on the red carpet, but the Under Armour athletes have plenty of wisdom to dispense on style.

In the sportswear brand’s “Cuts” series on Instagram, they shared their tips on how to look good — with two very different style philosophies — but where the sports stars agree is that confidence and a carefree attitude never goes out of fashion.

@andymurray is keeping it clean ahead of his Wimbledon title defense. #UACuts #IWILL A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Murray, who is aiming for a spot in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon today, said he enjoys wearing hoodies and casual Under Armour gear with a pair of jeans, but won’t hesitate to make a striking style statement on formal occasions.

“I like wearing a kilt, which is a Scottish national dress,” he shared. “A man in a dress, you don’t see it that often, but I think it looks good.”

Murray signed a four-year endorsement deal with Under Armour in late 2014. When he’s on the court, the tennis star wears customized Under Armour Clutchfit Pursuit sneakers.

@bharper3407 is all about looking good when he plays. And for him, it starts with the hair. #UACuts #ASG A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

“Footwear is such an important part of what we do,” Murray added. “My tennis shoes are really good. When I go on the road I don’t wear a lot of funky colors. I want to look solid and serious, like I’m there for business.”

Murray has worn the shoes in black and red colorways. The flexible footwear features two-way stretch synthetic material and a foam sole that supports stability.

For Harper, his overall look begins with a carefully coifed ‘do.

“I’ve got to do my hair before every game; when you put a suit on you want to look as [business-like] as you can — the same thing when I put my uniform on,” he said. “I want to look good when I play, and that starts with the hair. Look good, play good — that’s always been my motto.”

Last year, Under Armour announced a multiyear extension with the Washington Nationals outfielder.

When he’s off the field, Harper’s go-to look includes blue jeans, boots and a white T-shirt, he shared. “There’s nothing that looks better. It’s super casual and clean. If I’m going to wear something, I try to look as good as I can, if people don’t like it, that’s their problem.”