Bryce Harper Steps Out in Custom Cleats That Honor Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper took to Instagram — and the field — on Thursday night to do his part in remembering those who lost their lives in the Las Vegas shooting.

Harper, a Las Vegas legend and native, debuted a special pair of Under Armour cleats that paid respect to those involved in the terrible tragedy that claimed at least 59 lives and injured hundreds outside of the Mandalay Bay hotel when a gunmen fired shots from his hotel room during the Route 91 festival.

Vegas this is for you!💯 #VegasStrong #HomeTown A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

His Las Vegas roots stretch all the way back to his little league days when he played alongside Reds’ first baseman Joey Votto all the way to his notable days playing ball for Las Vegas High School and the College of Southern Nevada before being drafted at the age of 17.

Harper got the chance to sport the cleats during the NLDS opener against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, and did his part on the field by hitting an outfield single during his first at-bat of the game. Unfortunately, the Nationals dropped that game 3-0 but have more upcoming opportunities to win the series against the Cubs and move on to the National League conference championship.

To aid those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas, you can visit clarkcountynv.gov to make a donation or show your support.