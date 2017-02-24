Top o’ the Morning: Brooks Is Releasing Its First St. Patrick’s Day Sneaker

If you plan on running a beer mile on St. Patrick’s Day or just want to work off the calories from a day of drinking, Brooks has a shoe for you.
For the first time, Brooks will release a limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day sneaker, using its acclaimed Launch 4 silhouette. The Brooks Shamrock Launch 4, priced at $110, arrives on Tuesday on brooksrunning.com and select retailers in sizing for men and women.
The shoe, inspired by the luck of the Irish, is executed in Kelly green paired with a shamrock print and gold accents. To stick with the St. Patrick’s Day theme, the insoles feature the words “kiss me” on the left foot and “I’m a runner” on the right, and gold on the end of the outsole to symbolize the pot of gold found at the end of a rainbow. The lace aglets also feature the word “cheers” printed on them, a nod to the celebratory spirit of the holiday, according to Brooks.
“When creating our first limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day shoe, we were inspired by the jovial energy surrounding the holiday and wanted to create a shoe that captured the spirit of this international festival,” Shane Downey, global director of Brooks, said in a statement. “Whether racing through the streets or sprinting to your local pub, the exciting design and eye-catching details on the Brooks Shamrock Launch 4 will inspire runners to make their run as good as gold.”
For performance attributes, Brooks updated its latest Launch iteration with rebounding rubber under the forefoot, an improved U-Groove at the heel for faster heel-to-toe transition, and air mesh fabric on the upper for ventilation and moisture management.