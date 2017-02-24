Top o’ the Morning: Brooks Is Releasing Its First St. Patrick’s Day Sneaker

A detail shot of the Brooks Shamrock Launch 4. Courtesy of Brooks.

If you plan on running a beer mile on St. Patrick’s Day or just want to work off the calories from a day of drinking, Brooks has a shoe for you.

For the first time, Brooks will release a limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day sneaker, using its acclaimed Launch 4 silhouette. The Brooks Shamrock Launch 4, priced at $110, arrives on Tuesday on brooksrunning.com and select retailers in sizing for men and women.

Brooks Shamrock Launch 4. Courtesy of Brooks.

Another look at the Brooks Shamrock Launch 4. Courtesy of Brooks.

The shoe, inspired by the luck of the Irish, is executed in Kelly green paired with a shamrock print and gold accents. To stick with the St. Patrick’s Day theme, the insoles feature the words “kiss me” on the left foot and “I’m a runner” on the right, and gold on the end of the outsole to symbolize the pot of gold found at the end of a rainbow. The lace aglets also feature the word “cheers” printed on them, a nod to the celebratory spirit of the holiday, according to Brooks.

“When creating our first limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day shoe, we were inspired by the jovial energy surrounding the holiday and wanted to create a shoe that captured the spirit of this international festival,” Shane Downey, global director of Brooks, said in a statement. “Whether racing through the streets or sprinting to your local pub, the exciting design and eye-catching details on the Brooks Shamrock Launch 4 will inspire runners to make their run as good as gold.”

For performance attributes, Brooks updated its latest Launch iteration with rebounding rubber under the forefoot, an improved U-Groove at the heel for faster heel-to-toe transition, and air mesh fabric on the upper for ventilation and moisture management.