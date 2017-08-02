Brooks Is Helping the National Park Foundation With its Trail Running Sneakers

Brooks National Parks Collection Brooks

With the help of outdoor retailer REI, Brooks is ensuring trail runners have a new sneaker and apparel collection to wear — which also supports a good cause.

In REI stores now is the Brooks National Parks Collection, with footwear selections retailing for $130 and T-shirts for $34. With every purchase, 5 percent of the wholesale cost will go to the National Park Foundation, according to Brooks.

Brooks Cascadia 12 “Yellowstone” (Men’s), $130; rei.com

Brooks Cascadia 12 “Yellowstone” (Women’s), $130; rei.com

Brooks Cascadia 12 “National Park” (Men’s), $130; rei.com

Brooks Cascadia 12 “National Park” (Women’s), $130; rei.com

The collection will support the National Park Foundation’s mission, which it states is to “conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and wildlife therein, and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Brooks Cascadia 12 “Smoky Mountains” (Men’s), $130; rei.com

Brooks Cascadia 12 “Smoky Mountains” (Women’s), $130; rei.com

The collection boasts five colorways of Brooks’ popular Cascadia 12 trail running shoe. The palettes of four of the shoes are inspired by Mt. Rainier National Park, Yosemite National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Yellowstone National Park. The fifth iteration takes cues from the look and feel of park ranger uniforms.

Each shoe, according to Brooks, is stamped with its own unique National Park crest.

Also in the line are four iterations of the brand’s technical running shirt.

Brooks Cascadia 12 “Raininer” (Men’s), $130; rei.com

Brooks Cascadia 12 “Raininer” (Women’s), $130; rei.com

Brooks Cascadia 12 “Yosemite” (Men’s), $130; rei.com

Brooks Cascadia 12 “Yosemite” (Women’s), $130; rei.com

