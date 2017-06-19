Brooks Koepka Wins the U.S. Open in These Nike Golf Shoes

Brooks Koepka, winner of the 117th U.S. Open. REX Shutterstock

Brooks Koepka now has a major tournament championship win on his résumé.

For the final round Sunday of the 117th U.S. Open, Koepka shot a five-under 67, finishing 16-under par. The 16-under par mark tied Nike-sponsored Rory McIlroy’s tournament record.

The 16-under par record isn’t the only thing the two golfers have in common: Koepka also wears Nike on the course.

To earn his first major championship win, Koepka wore the Nike Lunar Command 2 spiked shoe.

Brooks Koepka at the 117th U.S. Open in the Nike Lunar Command 2. REX Shutterstock

The style, which is available no via nike.com for $135, boasts Flywire on the upper for stability and a secure fit, light and plush Lunarlon cushioning, and seven removable Champ PiviX spikes.

Nike Lunar Command 2, $135; nike.com

Koepka finished ahead of Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman, who tied for second with a score of 12-under par.

But Koepka wasn’t the only player to set a record during the tournament. Justin Thomas set a U.S. Open single-round score record on Saturday by shooting nine-under par 63 in the third round. Thomas set the record in the Footjoy FJ Professional Shield Tip Spikeless shoes.

Want more?

Justin Thomas Sets U.S. Open Record in These Footjoy Spikeless Golf Shoes

Retailers Disagree on the U.S. Open’s Impact on Golf Footwear Sales

The Favorites to Win the U.S. Open Wear These Nike, Adidas and Under Armour Golf Shoes