Before Bowing Out of Retro, Brooks Heritage Has One Last Collaboration Coming

A detail shot of the Brooks Heritage x FairPlay "Battle of Los Angeles" Regent. Courtesy of Brooks.

Brooks announced last week that it will no longer release its retro styles. But before leaving the heritage looks behind, the running standout has one more collaboration coming.

The final Brooks Heritage collaborator is Los Angeles-based athletic and sport-inspired apparel label FairPlay. The two are set to drop the Battle of Los Angeles Regent on Saturday, which will retail for $139.99. The sneaker will be available via Brooksheritagecollection.com.

Brooks Heritage x FairPlay Battle of Los Angeles Regent. Courtesy of Brooks.

The sneaker collab, according to Brooks, is inspired by the Great Los Angeles Air Raid, an alien invasion conspiracy theory from the 1940s. Appearing in the Los Angeles sky on Feb. 24, 1942 was an object that was believed to be an enemy aircraft, but was later deemed to be a weather balloon. But conspiracy theorists still believe the object was an extraterrestrial spacecraft.

The shoe is an homage to the conspiracy theory’s 75th anniversary.

The outsole of the Brooks Heritage x FairPlay Battle of Los Angeles Regent. Courtesy of Brooks.

A shot of the Brooks Heritage x FairPlay Battle of Los Angeles Regent insoles. Courtesy of Brooks.

The Brooks Heritage x FairPlay collaboration features an all-black upper designed with pigskin suede, and is paired with 3M reflective details — made to give the appearance of UFOs against the night sky. The sneaker also boasts a speckled midsole (for the sparks of gunfire) and an icy translucent outsole.