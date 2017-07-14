Reebok Reveals When It’s OK to Comment On a Woman’s Shape Like President Trump

President Donald Trump and Brigitte Macron, first lady of France. REX Shutterstock

President Trump made a controversial comment in Paris on Thursday about the looks of Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron — a sound bite that had both detractors and defenders weighing in.

“You’re in such good shape,” Trump can be heard saying to Mrs. Macron, before adding “beautiful.”

L-R: Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump and Melania Trump. REX Shutterstock

A day later, athletic label Reebok got in on the viral action.

The Canton, Mass.-based brand Tweeted on Friday: “In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, ‘You’re in such good shape…beautiful.’”

Its Tweet features a series of inappropriate times for such a remark, like when you are in an elevator with a woman or you are a world leader greeting the spouse of a head of state.

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape…beautiful,"… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

The only time it is okay, according to the brand, is when you find a long-lost action figure that remains in mint condition.

The verbal exchange transpired during a tour of the Hôtel National des Invalides, a museum complex located in central Paris. The conversation was being streamed live on Macron’s official Facebook account.

Soon after, the clip went viral and was covered by most media outlets.

It is not the first time Reebok has waded into political territory. In November 2016, it offered New Balance customers, who were angry that the brand appeared to be supportive of the newly elected president, free sneakers.

Want more?

Reebok’s New Limited-Edition ‘Aliens’-Inspired Sneakers Come Out July 18

Reebok’s Knee-High Sock Shoes Are Hitting Retailers Now

Reebok Ambassador Kendrick Lamar to Lead Stacked Voodoo Fest