Bombas Will Make Socks That Honor Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali training for his third fight with Joe Frazier, the "Thrilla in Manila." AP Images

Bombas is paying homage to a sports icon with a new collection of socks for fall ’17.

The New York-based direct-to-consumer sock brand has signed a multiyear licensing partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Muhammad Ali brand, to create a selection of men’s and women’s styles that honor the late boxing champion’s legacy.

The assortment will include a range of ankle and calf socks with retail prices in the $12-to-$30 range. Each will draw design inspiration from Ali’s most iconic quotes and images, and also his personal style. Ali would have turned 75 in January.

Muhammad Ali Photo by Ken Regan © 2017 Muhammad Ali Enterprises LLC

David Heath, co-founder of Bombas, noted that the collection will not only celebrate Ali’s athletic prowess but his humanitarian work, which connects closely with Bombas’ philosophy. (The brand has a one-f0r-one sales model and has donated more than 2 million pairs of socks since its founding in 2013.)

“[Muhammad Ali’s] devotion, perseverance and generosity have served as longtime inspiration for us, and we are proud to introduce a partnership that celebrates his greatness, both in the ring and in the community,” said Heath in a statement.

Corey Salter, group EVP of celebrity and entertainment at New York-based ABG, added, “Bombas’ mission to give back to those in need directly supports the core principles that fueled Muhammad Ali’s life.”

The Muhammad Ali x Bombas collection will launch this fall and will be marketed across the Bombas and Muhammad Ali social channels, as well as online at Bombas.com.

Bombas fall ’16 dress socks. Courtesy of brand.

In other Bombas news, the brand on Tuesday organized the first 60K Day, during which it recruited 60 New York companies to support 60 of the city’s shelters through volunteer projects and donations.

For its part, Bombas donated 60,000 pairs of socks to area shelters, inspired by the fact that an estimated 60,000 men, women and children are homeless in New York City. Other participating firms included Birchbox, Shake Shake, BaubleBar, Gap, WeWork and (RED).

