Adidas Is Releasing These Limited-Edition Iniki Runners With Boost in July

View Slideshow Bodega x End x Adidas Iniki Runner Adidas

The Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange continues in July by bringing together Boston-based retailer Bodega and England menswear purveyor End.

For this collab, the two stores cover Adidas sneakers old and new in patchwork denim. Dubbed the “Boro Denim” pack, the two-sneaker group includes the Boost-cushioned Iniki Runner and the retro Haven runner from the ’70s.

The Iniki Runner gets an all-over indigo patchwork denim treatment. Details include suede overlays, indigo yarn stitching, gold rivets and a gum rubber outsole. Last but certainly not least, the sneakers are cushioned with a full-length Boost midsole.

Elsewhere, the retro Haven features a sand-colored suede upper with patchwork denim accents on its Three Stripes branding. A leather liner and heel tab elevate the premium feel, while a gum rubber midsole adds continuity between the two silhouettes. The Haven is cushioned with an EVA midsole.

This collection is set to release July 1 exclusively from Bodega and End, with a wider release coming July 8 from select Adidas Consortium accounts. The Iniki Runner will retail for $180, while the Haven is priced at $160.

Bodega x End x Adidas Haven Adidas

Want more?

Some of Adidas’ Most Popular Sneakers Are Getting Multicolor Makeovers for LGBT Pride Month

A Complete Look at Ronnie Fieg’s Kith x Adidas Soccer Collection Releasing June 2

This Limited-Edition Adidas NMD Is Coming to America on June 10