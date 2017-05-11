Vans Is Releasing Limited-Edition Sneakers for ‘Peanuts’ Fans on May 13

The Blends x Peanuts x Vans Sk8-Hi Zip features a zip closure at the heel. Blends

To mark 67 years of Charles Schulz’s iconic “Peanuts” comic, California retailer Blends teamed up with Vans Vault for a limited-edition collaboration, dropping this weekend.

Using the fan-favorite Vans Sk8-Hi as its silhouette, this collab includes a playful take on Blends’ signature “Bone Jazz-Stripe” branding, with “Peanuts” character Snoopy resting atop the logo.

To further emphasize the “Peanuts” influence, the logo features jagged contrast stitching to emulate Schulz’ unique drawing style.

On the shoe’s medial side, the comic’s Woodstock character is depicted in yellow, floating above the bone.

This particular Sk8-Hi iteration is the Sk8-Hi Zip, which, as its name suggests, features a zip closure at the heel, to allow the sneakers to be easily slipped on and off.

Blends’ bone-accented Vans collaborations often move quickly at retail, which means the added appeal of this “Peanuts” version could result in a faster-than-usual sellout.

The Blends x Peanuts x Sk8-Hi Zip drops Saturday at the following Blends locations in California: Beverly Hills, Costa Mesa, Larchmont Village in Los Angeles and San Diego. An online release from blendsus.com will take place at 11 a.m. PT.

