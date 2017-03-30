Blake Griffin Wore Sneakers He Designed With 11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient Justice Griffith

Blake Griffin in a March 25 game between the L.A. Clippers and Utah Jazz. REX Shutterstock

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 133-124 on Wednesday night, but there was more than just the win to talk about.

Clippers forward Blake Griffin wore a pair of Jordan Super.Fly 5 sneakers that he co-designed with 11-year-old Justice Griffith, a leukemia patient at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA). Griffin said that Griffith knew exactly how he wanted the “Just 5” sneakers to look.

Five is Griffith’s favorite number, and he also chose it because in numerology, five represents power. The shoes are now up for auction as part of Make March Matter, CHLA’s fundraising effort that aims to raise $1 million for children’s health efforts in the L.A. area.

“This is an amazing cause and I’m excited to be involved,” Griffin said in a statement. “I am lucky for the opportunity to get to know Justice and it was a lot of fun to work with him.”

Blake Griffin wearing Jordan Super.Fly 5 shoes he collaborated on with Children’s Hospital of L.A. patient Justice Griffith called the “Just 5.” REX Shutterstock

Griffin wore these custom Jordan Super.Fly 5 shoes that are now up for auction to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Courtesy of NBA

“The Jordan Brand strives to inspire others both on and off-the-court,” said Larry Miller, Jordan Brand president. “Through Michael’s legacy, we know that defiance applies to all areas of life and begins with a frame of mind. Our hope is that Justice has been inspired by the creative design process and the opportunity to bring his design to life with Blake.”

The auction runs through April 13 and the current bid sits at $600.

