3 Must-Have Black Sneakers That Release on Black Friday

Black Friday is an important day for retailers all over America, but the hectic shopping frenzy also holds a special significance for sneakerheads. As the unofficial start of the holiday season, major brands use this opportunity as a chance to release new sneakers.

With several new releases soon to come for the day after Thanksgiving, here are three black sneakers perfect for bargain hunters on Black Friday.

Adidas Originals plans to drop the Black Friday EQT Support 93/17 on Nov. 24. The popular EQT silhouette takes on a Black Friday-themed colorway and also comes with a primeknit upper and full boost midsole. The 93/17 will retail for $180.

Nike’s contribution to the Black Friday buzz will be its popular SF-AF1 style outfitted with a “Triple Black” colorway. These military boot-inspired kicks come with an upper made from a combination of ballistic nylon and leather. The Nike SF-AF1 “Triple Black” will retail for $185 on Nov. 24.

"Triple Black" SF-Af1 coming on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/apYhWwrkKj — Alexandra (@buidoan1964) November 6, 2017

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Heiress Stingray is an exclusive Black Friday drop that will release in various women’s sizes, as well as sizes 10 and 10.5 for men. The shoe features a stingray overlay, black upper, white midsole and a golden Air Jordan heel logo. The release date of Nov. 24 also comes with a $220 price tag.