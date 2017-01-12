Did Kanye West’s Artist Big Sean Leave Adidas to Sign an Endorsement Deal With Puma?

Big Sean at 2016 State Rocs the Nation event in Los Angeles. Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

One of rap’s biggest young names is rumored to be expanding his footwear portfolio.

The Shoe Game reports that Big Sean, 28, has become the newest member of the Puma family, joining the ranks of other celebrities and musicians such as Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and The Weeknd. The news comes after the rapper, who’s signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music imprint, has been spotted wearing Puma sneakers on a number of recent occasions, including his “Moves” music video, which was released Jan. 4.

Big Sean previously had a sneaker deal with Adidas that included the release of three collaborative sneakers from 2012-14: two Pro Model II colorways and a Metro Attitude.

Puma’s recent collaborations with music artists have been fruitful, most notably the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based brand’s work with Rihanna. Celebrities can’t get enough of the singer’s Fenty x Puma collaborations, and her Creeper shoes were chosen as the 2016 Shoe of the Year at the 30th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Although there has not been an official confirmation from Big Sean or Puma, an announcement is expected soon. Meanwhile, the rapper will release his fourth album, “I Decided,” on Feb. 3.

Rapper Big Sean and his girlfriend Jhene Aiko arrive at Delilah nightclub to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s 21st birthday. Splash

