Big Baller Brand Is Already Selling $495 Lonzo Ball ZO2 Sneakers in Los Angeles Lakers Colors

Lonzo Ball answers questions during an interview after being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the second pick overall during the 2017 NBA Draft. AP/Rex Shutterstock

The top picks in last night’s 2017 NBA Draft went largely according to plan, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ second overall selection of buzzed-about UCLA alum Lonzo Ball.

Many analysts expected the rising star to wind up with the Lakers — he was photographed working out with the team earlier this month — and it looks like his family’s Big Baller Brand did some predictive marketing of its own.

Just moments after Lonzo was officially drafted, Big Baller Brand announced the latest ZO2 style in a Lakers-themed “Sho’time” colorway.

Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” Big Baller Brand

This version of Ball’s controversial signature sneakers features a white upper with purple and gold accents. And like his other black and gold sneakers, this “Sho’time” style has a retail price of $495.

“Inspired by an iconic era, the ZO2 ‘Sho’time’ colorway comes just in time to start a new era of dominance on the court,” reads the official product description.

The sneaker’s “Sho’time” theme is inspired by the Lakers’ dominance during the 1980s with players such as Magic Johnson (current Lakers president of basketball operations) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Obviously, he’s the best point guard to ever play,” Lonzo told ESPN of Johnson. “So I’m looking to go in there and just learn from day one… If I can come halfway short of him, you know it’s going to be good.”

While the $495 “Sho’time” ZO2 sneakers are now available for preorder, they won’t actually materialize until Ball is well into his rookie season with the Lakers. The expected ship date for the shoes is February 10, 2018, just ahead of the year’s NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles.

The Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’Time” sneakers can be preordered now from bigballerbrand.com.

Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” medial view Big Baller Brand

The Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” can be preordered now for $495. Big Baller Brand

Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” heel Big Baller Brand

Big Baller Brand ZO2 “Sho’time” aerial view Big Baller Brand

