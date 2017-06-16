Kicksperience Teases Sneakerheads With Yeezy & Air Jordan Giveaways

The heels of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White." Courtesy of Adidas.

Sneakerheads will have a big presence at the 2017 BET Experience Fan Fest with a weekend of activities devoted to streetewear culture dubbed Kicksperience.

The events include celerity appearances, pop-up stores, prize giveaways and special shopping experiences running June 24-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Adidas

While buying, selling and trading opportunities will be plentiful, there are also chances win shoes and enjoy early pop-up parties ahead of the festivities.

A kickoff event featuring free raffle tickets for Yeezy and Air Jordan sneaker giveaways launches on Saturday (June 17) at Dope Fairfax and at Cool Kicks LA on Sunday (June 18).

Among the prizes, guests will have a shot at 10 pairs of Yeezy 350 V2 in Cream/White, eight pairs of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG in Black/Royal; the grand prize winner will receive one pair of the Air Jordan 4 Retro KAWS.

Winners will be announced on June 25 at 4 p.m. Details are available on bet.com.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Royal.” Nike

More than 70 vendors will participate in Kicksperience, including Jason Markk, RIF LA and Project Blitz LA.

Some of the other activities include Fat Joe’s UP NYC pop-up store, NBA 2K17 gaming stations, celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities and musical performances.

Kicksperience, along with other cursory events, are a part of the BET Experience weekend, which culminates with the BET Awards on June 25.