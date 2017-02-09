7 Cold Weather Boots to Fashionably Weather a Winter Storm

The Northeast is being blasted with a winter storm today. While it’s cold outside, there are lots of fashionable ways to tackle those foot-high snow drifts.

Keep it cozy with shearling and wool touches, for some natural warmth. Then, add some technical touches such as Gore-tex and Thinsulate linings for maximum protection from the elements.

Bootmakers haven’t sacrificed on style, so there are a lot of snow-bunny options to choose from whether you’re in Aspen or trudging through the streets of New York or Boston.

Blondo does duck-inspired, knee-high boot lined with polar fleece. It laces up quickly, making it easy to get into for a quick run to Starbucks or for snowblowing the driveway.

Blondo waterproof snow boots, $109.90; nordstrom.com

Ugg keeps it real with a mid-calf shearling style that picks up a snow-friendly rubber lug outsole for added traction on slippery streets.

Ugg Blayre boots, $200; lordandtaylor.com

Legendary outdoor brand L.L. Bean keeps it classic with a signature wool plaid boot lined with shearling. Water-repellent leather keeps feet dry.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Columbia’s quilted short boot features an Omni-Tech waterproof and breathable bootie, Omni-Heat reflective lining and Omni-Grip rubber outsole for traction.

Looking for something to complement a puffer jacket? Spring Step and Aldo quilted waterproof knee-high styles are lightweight and waterproof.

Click through the gallery to see more top winter boot picks.

View Slideshow

