The 6 Best Water-Resistant Kicks Sneakerheads Will Love Through Winter Weather

Sneakerheads have a tendency to be stubborn come wintertime, when rain and slush threatens the delicate leathers and suedes that make up premium kicks. Instead of putting prized pairs at risk or making the jump to bulky boots, there’s an easier way to continue wearing in-style kicks throughout mild winter weather.

Although you may want something a little more substantial for full-on blizzards and downpours, these water-resistant men’s sneakers are worth considering as an alternative for your everyday rotation this season.

Available in a set of seasonal colorways, this version of the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star is equipped with a water-resistant canvas upper and an extra padding along the collar intended to keep out the cold. Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Shield Canvas PC, $59.97; Nike.com.

Rain and winter weather can damage your precious Adidas NMD and Ultra Boost sneakers, but the Terrex Agravic GTX allows you to keep wearing Boost until things clear up. Back Country

Adidas Outdoor Terrex Agravic GTX, $149.95; Backcountry.com.

Nike ’s Gyakusou running collections are spearheaded by Undercover designer Jun Takahashi. With this uniquely textured LunarEpic colorway, it’s easy to see why the collections have attained such a cult-like following among sneakerheads. Nike

NikeLab Gyakusou LunarEpic Flyknit Shield, $200; Nike.com.

Intended for trail running, New Balance ’s Gore-Tex lined 910v3 is versatile enough to wear elsewhere, too. New Balance

New Balance 910v3 Trail Gore-Tex, $134.99; Newbalance.com.

The Vans Old Skool is one of the storied skateboarding brand’s most popular silhouettes, and this winter-ready version retains the classic style with a Scotchguard-treated upper. Zappos

Vans Old Skool MTE, $75; Zappos.com.

The latest and greatest update to Nike’s long-running Pegasus line, the Air Zoom Pegasus 33, is available in a reflective and water-resistant Shield variation. Nike

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Shield, $125; Nike.com.

