The 6 Best Water-Resistant Kicks Sneakerheads Will Love Through Winter Weather

Sneakerheads have a tendency to be stubborn come wintertime, when rain and slush threatens the delicate leathers and suedes that make up premium kicks. Instead of putting prized pairs at risk or making the jump to bulky boots, there’s an easier way to continue wearing in-style kicks throughout mild winter weather.
Available in a set of seasonal colorways, this version of the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star is equipped with a water-resistant canvas upper and an extra padding along the collar intended to keep out the cold.Converse
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Shield Canvas PC, $59.97; Nike.com.
Rain and winter weather can damage your precious Adidas NMD and Ultra Boost sneakers, but the Terrex Agravic GTX allows you to keep wearing Boost until things clear up.Back Country
Nike’s Gyakusou running collections are spearheaded by Undercover designer Jun Takahashi. With this uniquely textured LunarEpic colorway, it’s easy to see why the collections have attained such a cult-like following among sneakerheads.Nike