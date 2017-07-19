The 9 Best Vans Shoes Out Now

At this point, it would be unfair to say that Vans sneakers are a trend. The pioneer action sports footwear brand has been around for over 50 years, and rebellious skaters, headlining recording artists and stylish dressers alike have been wearing its shoes for nearly just as long.
With a brand presence stronger than ever, there are seemingly countless Vans styles available on the market today. To help shoppers narrow their search, FN has curated a selection of the best styles readers can buy right now. Choices includes everyday classics, limited-edition collaborations and more.
Shop our picks below.
Brain Dead x Vans Old Skool, $90; needsupply.com
Vans Slip-On Pro, $60; zappos.com
Vans Sk8 Hi “Veggie Tan,” $109.95; nordstrom.com
Peanuts x Vans Authentic “Woodstock,”
$75 on sale for $37.50; caliroots.com
Alyx x Vans OG Style 36 LX, $129; farfetch.com
Vans Era,
$55 on sale for $41.99; needsupply.com
Barneys x Vans Old Skool “BNY Sole Series,” $140; barneys.com
Vans Half Cab, $65; zappos.com
Opening Ceremony x Vans Sk8-Hi, $120; shopspring.com
