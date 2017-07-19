The 9 Best Vans Shoes Out Now

Alyx x Vans OG Style 36 LX white/black Farfetch

At this point, it would be unfair to say that Vans sneakers are a trend. The pioneer action sports footwear brand has been around for over 50 years, and rebellious skaters, headlining recording artists and stylish dressers alike have been wearing its shoes for nearly just as long.

With a brand presence stronger than ever, there are seemingly countless Vans styles available on the market today. To help shoppers narrow their search, FN has curated a selection of the best styles readers can buy right now. Choices includes everyday classics, limited-edition collaborations and more.

Shop our picks below.

Brain Dead x Vans Old Skool, $90; needsupply.com

Vans Slip-On Pro, $60; zappos.com

Vans Sk8-Hi “Veggie Tan” Nordstrom

Vans Sk8 Hi “Veggie Tan,” $109.95; nordstrom.com

Peanuts x Vans Authentic “Woodstock” Caliroots

Peanuts x Vans Authentic “Woodstock,” $75 on sale for $37.50; caliroots.com

Alyx x Vans OG Style 36 LX Farfetch

Alyx x Vans OG Style 36 LX, $129; farfetch.com

Vans Era Need Supply

Vans Era, $55 on sale for $41.99; needsupply.com

Barneys x Vans Old Skool “BNY Sole Series” Barneys

Barneys x Vans Old Skool “BNY Sole Series,” $140; barneys.com

Vans Half Cab Zappos

Vans Half Cab, $65; zappos.com

Opening Ceremony x Vans Sk8-Hi, $120; shopspring.com

Want more?

The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks

Vans and Opening Ceremony’s New Shoes Are Shanghai-Inspired

9 Classic Shoes for Guys to Wear in the Summer