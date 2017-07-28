These are the 7 Must-Have Outdoor Shoes for Spring ’18

Vasque's spring '18 trail running range. Peter Verry

The spring ’18 footwear ranges from today’s top outdoor brands are sure to satisfy people who spend ample time enjoying nature. On display at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Salt Lake City are the styles set to hit retail soon, which include several light hikers, trail runners and more. Months prior to the release dates for these looks, Footwear News identified seven that won’t last long on retail shelves.

Keen Targhee

Men’s and women’s Keen Targhee looks for spring ’18. Peter Verry

The brand’s acclaimed Targhee hiker franchise will feature three new styles for the season: the Targhee III, the Targhee EXP and the Targhee III Vent. All three models will come in low and mid cuts, and range in price from $125 to $145.

Adidas Outdoor Fast GTX

Adidas Outdoor Fast GTX Peter Verry

This lightweight hiker, which will retail for $170, boasts Gore-Tex Surround technology and Continental rubber. The model will be available in men’s and women’s sizing.

Lowa Locarno

Lowa Locarno Peter Verry

In an attempt to attract younger consumers, Lowa has a low cut hiker on the way for men and women boasting lifestyle appeal. The Locarno will retail for $190 and arrives in January.

Saucony Liberty

Saucony Liberty Peter Verry

Running standout Saucony has another performance look on the way. Retailing for $160 and arriving in November is the Liberty. The model boasts a stretchy and supportive engineered mesh upper, a full length Everun midsole, and a TPU insert in the mid-foot for support.

The North Face Flight RKT

North Face Flight RKT Peter Verry

This spring ‘18 look is inspired by ultramarathon runner Rob Krar. The show weighs 8 oz., equipped with a one-piece engineered mesh upper and a FastFoam responsive midsole. The look of the upper is an homage to Sandstone, where Krar trains, and features Raven imagery on the medial side. The sneaker will retail for $150 and arrives in stores in January.

Vasque Trailbender II

Vasque Trailbender II Peter Verry

For the first time since re-entering the category, Vasque’s trail runners will be available to retailers aside from REI. Leading the trail run selections for the season is the max cushioned Trailbender II, equipped with TPU in the heel for stability.

La Sportiva VK

La Sportiva VK Peter Verry

Trail run is a burgeoning category for La Sportiva, and for spring ‘18 the brand has a new trail silhouette on the way. The VK weighs 7 oz. and is equipped with a FriXion outsole. The shoe will retail for $135 and arrives in March.