The 5 Best Sneaker Books Available Right Now

There aren’t many things better on a cold, rainy winter night than getting cozy by the fire with a good book. If you’re the kind of person who’ll be curling up in a pair of kicks, you may want to consider one of these sneaker-related books.
Whether you’re looking for an in-depth history lesson or want to explore the history of sneakers through a design perspective, these titles have you covered.
Created to accompany the traveling museum exhibit of the same name, “Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture” was published by the AFA in partnership with the Bata Shoe Museum and Skira Rizzoli and features exclusive contributions from some of the sneaker community’s biggest names including Bobbito Garcia, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Tinker Hatfield and Christian Louboutin.Rizzoli
Bobbito Garcia brings nearly five decades of sneaker expertise to the table in this updated version of his classic book “Where’d You Get Those?”. If you’re interested in reading about the history of NYC sneaker culture from the perspective of someone who truly lived it, this is the book for you.Facebook
Where’d You Get Those? 10th Anniversary Edition: New York City’s Sneaker Culture: 1960-1987, $33.32; barnesandnoble.com.
The Design Museum’s “Fifty Sneakers That Changed the World” looks at the history of athletic footwear from a design perspective and features brands such as Adidas, Converse, Nike, and Puma.Amazon