The 5 Best Sneaker Books Available Right Now

There aren’t many things better on a cold, rainy winter night than getting cozy by the fire with a good book. If you’re the kind of person who’ll be curling up in a pair of kicks, you may want to consider one of these sneaker-related books.

Whether you’re looking for an in-depth history lesson or want to explore the history of sneakers through a design perspective, these titles have you covered.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight ’s memoir details the brand’s humble beginnings and meteoric rise to multi-billion dollar corporation. Simon & Schuster

Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike, $17.74; barnesandnoble.com.

Created to accompany the traveling museum exhibit of the same name, “Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture” was published by the AFA in partnership with the Bata Shoe Museum and Skira Rizzoli and features exclusive contributions from some of the sneaker community’s biggest names including Bobbito Garcia , Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Tinker Hatfield and Christian Louboutin. Rizzoli

Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture, $45; barnesandnoble.com.

Bobbito Garcia brings nearly five decades of sneaker expertise to the table in this updated version of his classic book “Where’d You Get Those?”. If you’re interested in reading about the history of NYC sneaker culture from the perspective of someone who truly lived it, this is the book for you. Facebook

Where’d You Get Those? 10th Anniversary Edition: New York City’s Sneaker Culture: 1960-1987, $33.32; barnesandnoble.com.

The Design Museum’s “Fifty Sneakers That Changed the World” looks at the history of athletic footwear from a design perspective and features brands such as Adidas , Converse, Nike, and Puma Amazon

Fifty Sneakers That Changed the World, $15.65; barnesandnoble.com.

Barbara Smit’s “Sneaker Wars” details the sibling rivalry that eventually spawned two of the biggest sneaker brands in the world, Adidas and Puma. Sole Review

Sneaker Wars, $14.50; barnesandnoble.com.

