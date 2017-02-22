The 6 Best Shoes To Buy for Weightlifting

The Reebok CrossFit Legacy Lifter. Reebok

If you’re an athlete looking to take your training regimen to the next level with in the weight room, consider investing in a new pair of lifting shoes. The most important things to look for in a pair of weightlifting shoes are support and stability — the last thing you want to do is risk injury in a pair that’s ill-equipped.

Not only is it stylish, but the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star is also equipped for the weight room thanks to its flat and stable platform. For extra support, opt for the high-top version instead of the low-top. Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High, $55; nike.com

For a wallet-friendly option, consider the Adidas Powerlift.3 which feature an open forefoot and flexible toe so your toes won’t feel restricted. Adidas

Adidas Powerlift.3, $72.99; zappos.com

Reebok ’s official CrossFit line includes the Legacy Lifter. Its dual support straps and increased heel height are ideal for squats. Reebok

Reebok CrossFit Legacy Lifter, $199.99; reebok.com

The Nike Romaleos 3 is equipped with interchangeable insoles to deliver both firm and soft underfoot support and uses the brand’s proprietary Flywire tech for a lockdown fit. Nike

Nike Romaleos 3, $200; nike.com

The FastLift 370 is one of Inov-8 ’s premier lifting shoes and can be purchased for more than half its original retail price. 6PM

Inov-8 FastLift 370; $74.99; 6pm.com

The Adidas Adipower’s durable leather build and supportive instep strap are intended for serious powerlifting. Adidas

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting Shoes, $200; zappos.com

