The 6 Best Shoes To Buy for Weightlifting

By / 1 hour ago
Reebok CrossFit Legacy LifterReebok CrossFit Legacy
The Reebok CrossFit Legacy Lifter.
Reebok

If you’re an athlete looking to take your training regimen to the next level with in the weight room, consider investing in a new pair of lifting shoes. The most important things to look for in a pair of weightlifting shoes are support and stability — the last thing you want to do is risk injury in a pair that’s ill-equipped.

Shop FN’s picks for beginners and seasoned lifters alike below.

Related
Is This Adidas Boost Sneaker the Next NMD?

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High Not only is it stylish, but the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star is also equipped for the weight room thanks to its flat and stable platform. For extra support, opt for the high-top version instead of the low-top. Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High, $55; nike.com

Adidas Powerlift.3 For a wallet-friendly option, consider the Adidas Powerlift.3 which feature an open forefoot and flexible toe so your toes won’t feel restricted. Adidas

Adidas Powerlift.3, $72.99; zappos.com

Reebok CrossFit Legacy Lifter Reebok’s official CrossFit line includes the Legacy Lifter. Its dual support straps and increased heel height are ideal for squats. Reebok

Reebok CrossFit Legacy Lifter, $199.99; reebok.com

Nike Romaleos 3 The Nike Romaleos 3 is equipped with interchangeable insoles to deliver both firm and soft underfoot support and uses the brand’s proprietary Flywire tech for a lockdown fit. Nike

Nike Romaleos 3, $200; nike.com

Inov-8 FastLift 370 The FastLift 370 is one of Inov-8’s premier lifting shoes and can be purchased for more than half its original retail price. 6PM

Inov-8 FastLift 370; $74.99; 6pm.com

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting ShoesThe Adidas Adipower’s durable leather build and supportive instep strap are intended for serious powerlifting. Adidas

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting Shoes, $200; zappos.com

Want more?

The 5 Best Shoes To Buy for CrossFit

8 Questions With Nobull CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence

Reebok’s Latest CrossFit Shoe In Stores Now

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s