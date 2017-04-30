The Best Shoes Spotted at Sneaker Con Bay Area: Rare Adidas Boost, Vintage Air Jordans and More

View Slideshow Sneaker Con attendees. Jim Holtan

The world’s biggest sneaker convention made a stop in the Bay Area today, summoning sneakerheads from far and wide to Santa Clara, Calif., to sell, shop, and show off their best kicks.

In terms of standout footwear, the usual suspects reigned supreme. In the attached gallery, you’ll find a variety of the Bay Area’s best footwear including exclusive Adidas Boost shoes, vintage Air Jordans, Comme des Garçons collaborations and — of course — Yeezys.

The Bay Area convention was the fourth Sneaker Con event of 2017. The year’s previous locations include Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Cleveland and Phoenix.

Next up, the convention goes international with an appearance in London on May 26. That will be followed by a two-day stay in Chicago on June 3 and June 4 and a Dallas convention on July 8.

In September, Sneaker Con will touch down in Melbourne for its first ever Australian event.

To find more details and ticket information for future events, visit sneakercon.com.

Fans wait in line at Sneaker Con Bay Area. Jim Holtan

Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” and Air Jordan 6 “Spizike.” Jim Holtan

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Bow Sneakers Jim Holtan

Want more?

The Best Sneaker Con Fort Lauderdale Street Style: Air Jordan Exclusives, Yeezys and More

From Supreme to Timberland, All the Shoe Brands Comme des Garçons Has Collaborated With

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far