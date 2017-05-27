The Best Shoes Spotted at Sneaker Con London: Supreme x Nikes, Yeezy Boosts, Adidas NMDs and More

View Slideshow Sneaker Con London Tanya Houghton

The world’s biggest sneaker trade show made its first-ever stop outside of the United States today as Sneaker Con emanated from London.

Some of England’s best kicks were spotted at the event, along with familiar faces from the community and Sneaker Con regulars Crep Protect, the Sneaker Box Podcast, the Boost God and more.

A full recap of the best street style at the event can be viewed in the slideshow. Some of Sneaker Con London’s best looks included rare and limited-edition sneakers such as Yeezy Boosts, Adidas NMDs, Supreme x Nike collaborations, Air Jordans and much more.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” Tanya Houghton

With the show’s London event in the books, Sneaker Con will return to the States for a convention in Chicago on June 3 and June 4. After that, it will appear in Dallas on July 8 followed by another international run in Melbourne, Australia in September.

Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo Tanya Houghton

